Hyderabad: Ujjaini Mahankali temple decks up for Laskhar Bonalu

Hyderabad: Stage is set for Lashkar Bonalu as part of Ashada month festivities at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the celebrations. The two-day annual festival will begin on July 17.

Mahender Reddy, executive officer, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple said, "This year the Lashkar Bonalu celebrations would be in a grand manner, as during the last two years no devotees were allowed to offer Bonam at the temple. All suitable arrangements are being made".

"This year we are expecting more than 35 lakh devotees for the two-day festival. A special sari will be offered to the deity from Pochampally. A gold Bonam by the temple will be offered to the goddess. For the 'Rangam' procession on July 18 elephant 'Gaja Lakshmi' from Hampi Mutt, Karnataka, will take part. For this year Bonalu celebrations, the government sanctioned Rs 15 lakh for the temple.

He said for the benefit of devotees a new CC road has been laid The arrangements include installation of 24 CCTV cameras inside the temple and 15 outside, ban on movement of vehicles on RP Road, battery cars for senior citizens, CCTV camera command control room at Mahankali police station, LED screens at strategic points.

The temple authorities, GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, TSSPDCL, and police department are leaving no stone unturned to make the annual State festival a grand affair.

Traffic advisory

In view of the Ujjaini Mahankali Lashkar Bonalu Jatara at Secunderabad, the traffic police have issued an advisory on July 17 (from 4 am) and July 18.

The public have been requested to avoid roads and junctions of Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Old PS Ramgopalpet, Paradise, CTO, Plaza, SBI Crossroads, YMCA Crossroads, St. Johns Rotary, Sangeeth Crossroads, Patny Crossroads, Parklane, Bata, Ghasmandi Crossroads, Bible house, Ministers Road, and Rasoolpura from 4 am on July 17 till completion of jatara on 18.

'The road leading to Mahankali temple from Tobacco Bazar Hill Street and General Bazar Secunderabad will be closed for all vehicular traffic from 4 am till the conclusion of pooja. While Subash Road, starting from Bata Crossroads up to Ramgopalpet police station will be closed for all vehicular traffic. The road leading to temple from Advaiah Crossroads will be closed for all vehicular traffic. Similarly, the road leading to temple from General Bazar will also be closed for all vehicular traffic, said a senior officer,

Traffic diversion

Ranigunj Crossroads: Traffic and RTC buses coming from Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Ranigunj Crossroads towards Minister Road, Rasoolpura Crossroads, RTC Crossroads, YMCA Crossroads, St John's Rotary, Gopalapuram Lane, Railway Station.

RTC buses returning from railway station towards Tank Bund will ply through Alfa Hotel X Roads, Gandhi X Roads, Sajjanlal Street, old traffic PS Mahankali, Ghasmandi,Bible House,Karbala Maidan.

While buses returning from railway station towards Tadban and Begumpet will pass through Clock Tower, Patny Crossroads, YMCA Crossroad, SBH Crossroads, Ghasmandi Crossroads. General traffic coming from Bible House will be diverted at Ghasmandi Crossroads towards Sajjanlal Street and Hill Street.

Patny crossroads: Traffic coming from SBH Crossroads towards R P Road will be diverted at Patny Crossroads towards Clock Tower and Paradise. While vehicles coming from Paradise towards RP Road will be diverted at Patny Crossroads towards SBH or Clock Tower. Similarly, vehicles coming from Clock Tower towards R P Road will be diverted at Patny Crossroads towards SBH Crossroads and Paradise.

Parking places

Vehicles coming from St. Johns Rotary, Sweekar Upkar, SBH side shall park their vehicles at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan/Mahbub College, while vehicles coming from Karbala Maidan, Bible House, Ghansmandi side shall park their vehicles in Islamia High School. Vehicles coming from Ranigunj and Adaiah Crossroads side shall park their vehicles in Government Adaiah Memorial High School, Adaiah Crossroads, Ranigunj, Secunderabad. Vehicles coming from Subhash Road shall park their vehicles at Old Jailkhana Open Place, while commuters coming from Manju Theater side shall park their vehicles at Anjali Theatre lane.