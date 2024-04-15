Hyderabad: Unfazed by app aggregators’ threats, cab drivers stick to ‘no AC’ campaign

Hyderabad : Cab drivers in Hyderabad who have adopted a ‘no AC’ campaign in a bid to fight the app aggregators to increase tariffs have alleged that they are being threatened by Ola, Uber, and Rapido to permanently block their IDs on the app for the campaign. Drivers said they are not going back on the campaign.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), affiliated to the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) say it is not going back on the campaign, despite pressure from cab aggregator companies.



The TGPWU launched the campaign on April 8 to draw attention to declining per km fares. However, they now allege that Ola, Uber and Rapido are threatening to permanently block drivers' IDs on the app and not assign them airport or inter-city rides. Despite the threats, the driver-members are persisting with the campaign out of necessity.



Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of TGPWU, said, "In this sweltering heat, drivers working with Uber, Ola, and Rapido regret not being able to offer high-quality, air-conditioned rides to customers. Since the campaign's launch, platform companies have threatened drivers by permanently blocking their IDs on the app and not assigning them airport or inter-city rides. Despite the threats, our driver-members have continued with the campaign out of necessity. The cost of running our cabs with AC is Rs. 16-18/km. After accounting for commissions charged by platforms, we only earn Rs. 10-12/km.”



He said “we want to thank our customers who have understood our plight and support us in our fight against Uber, Ola, and Rapido. Customers understand that with rising fuel prices and increasing inflation, it is not possible for drivers to survive on the earnings set by these companies. Through this campaign, we don’t intend to inconvenience our customers or ourselves as drivers. We want to reach out to the platforms and State governments that have ignored our demands for uniform fares. If our demands are not met, IFAT will launch the campaign in seven other cities with support from its affiliated local members--Sarvodaya Drivers’ Association, Delhi; Expert Drivers’ Solution in Haryana; Karnataka App-Based Drivers’ Union, Bengaluru; West Bengal Online Cab Operators Guild, Kolkata; Independent App-Based Cab and Drivers' Association, UP; Rajasthan Gig and App-Based Workers’ Union, and Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh.

