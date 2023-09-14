Hyderabad: University College of Commerce and Business Management organises workshop

Hyderabad: University College of Commerce and Business Management, Osmania University on Wednesday organised a workshop on “Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation”.



Professor Ch Sailu, Dean, Faculty of Technology, OU stressed that outcome-based education is more important to the students which includes the right knowledge and skills, methods of education, the need for education, learning process and research. The role of the teacher in the era of ‘Education 4.0- Industrial Revolution’ isto prepare students to obtain the best knowledge, employment, and cope with the current needs of society, as well as the impact of continuous internal assessment and evaluation, classroom assessment, and plan of action, was discussed

Professor B Reddya Naik, OSD to Vice-Chancellor explained the need for ‘Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation’. He expressed that critical thinking is more important during this 21st century and assessment is the overall development of the student in the society.