Hyderabad: University Grants Commission to launch NEP SAARTHI

Hyderabad: In what could be a significant departure from the conventional ways, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is all set to rope in students as stakeholders to play a vital role in the crucial reforms to lead the National Education Policy-2020.

It is all set to launch a new initiative "NEP SAARTHI- Student Ambassador for Academic Reforms in Transforming Higher Education in India." Through NEP SAARTHI, the UGC aims to foster an environment where students can engage meaningfully and bring students together as active participants to make effective use of provisions of NEP.

According to UGC chairman, Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, NEP is a crucial reform that aims to transform the education system, focusing on quality, equity, and access. The UGC recognises the central role students can play in this transformative process, as they are a pivotal part of the education system. “Transforming higher education calls for collective participation and commitment from all key stakeholders, such as vice-chancellors/ directors/ principals of universities/ institutions and colleges, faculty, staff and, most importantly, students.”

Against this backdrop, the UGC wants enhanced student participation and to create awareness around the various reforms in the higher education system as outlined in NEP, through NEP SAARTHI. To foster an environment where students can engage meaningfully and bring students together as active participants to make effective use of provisions of NEP.

Accordingly UGC will be requesting the VCs, directors, and principals of HEIs to nominate three students from their institutions of any course for consideration to be NEP SAARTHIs. The nominated students are expected to have outstanding personalities, possess excellent communication skills, organisational capabilities for conducting outreach programmes, creativity, a sense of responsibility, and be team leaders.

Prof. Kumar said the main objectives of a NEP SAARTHI areto create awareness and promote the initiatives of NEP among students on campus; to encourage and motivate them to actively participate in implementing NEP initiatives and to establish a feedback mechanism for UGC to understand the impact of NEP initiatives on students and address their concerns.

Students pursuing certificate, diploma and undergraduate and postgraduate degrees can become NEP SAARATHIs. The UGC will seek nominations from VCs, directors and principals of HEIs and eminent academicians. Each university can nominate three students along with a brief justifying the nomination. In turn, the UGC selects 300 NEP SAARTHIS among the nominees and announces and communicates with them. NEP SAARTHI will be oriented and guided to carry out their roles effectively by UGC in a hybrid mode, he added.

The nominees will be invited from May 2023. The last date to receive nominations is June 2023. The list of NEP SAARTHIs will be announced and orientation will be held in July 2023. A certificate of recognition from UGC. mention in UGC official media handles, invitations to online UGC events and opportunity to public articles in the UGC newsletter.