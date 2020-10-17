Hyderabad: Uprooted trees give tough time to motorists

Hyderabad: Even as the second spell of downpour started on Saturday evening in several parts of the city adding to the existing miseries, scores of trees uprooted during the recent rains are still lying on the roads, blocking traffic and causing inconvenience to motorists and shopkeepers alike.



According to a mobile shop owner P Manohar, four to five huge trees on the SP Degree College Road at Padmaraonagar were uprooted due to the rains and for the next two days the entire road was blocked, but the GHMC officials came only on Friday and moved the fallen trees to one side. "Though they were moved, they still occupy one way on the road due to which traffic is blocked," he said.

Another shop owner, Rahman Khan, said, "Instead of moving the trees to one side, the GHMC officials should have lifted all the fallen trees and took it away somewhere else. But they did not do it that way, rather they just cleared the path for one road and left another road blocked."

A GHMC official on condition of anonymity said that the trees would be removed once a tender is passed for it. They are huge ones and they need to be chopped down on the same location because moving them using vehicles is not be possible.

He said, "For this reason, the GHMC will invite tenders at the earliest to chop off the branches of the fallen trees and then the chopped branches will be moved from the site clearing way for the road on one side."