Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vaccination drive in Nuclear Fuel Complex

Vaccination drive in Nuclear Fuel Complex
x

Vaccination drive in Nuclear Fuel Complex

Highlights

The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) Hyderabad, took up on Tuesday a Covid vaccination drive for serving employees in the18-44 age group

Moulali: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) Hyderabad, took up on Tuesday a Covid vaccination drive for serving employees in the18-44 age group.

A total of around 2,000 employees are to be given the first dose of vaccination during June 22-29, at the Occupational Health Centre within the NFC premises.

Dr Dinesh Srivastava, chairman & chief executive, NFC, witnessed the programme along with the group heads. He appreciated the efforts put-in by the medical group, with the support of the administration, in conducting the vaccination.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X