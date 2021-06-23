Hyderabad: Vaccination drive in Nuclear Fuel Complex

Moulali: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) Hyderabad, took up on Tuesday a Covid vaccination drive for serving employees in the18-44 age group.

A total of around 2,000 employees are to be given the first dose of vaccination during June 22-29, at the Occupational Health Centre within the NFC premises.

Dr Dinesh Srivastava, chairman & chief executive, NFC, witnessed the programme along with the group heads. He appreciated the efforts put-in by the medical group, with the support of the administration, in conducting the vaccination.