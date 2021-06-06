Vaccine is a must, irrespective of third wave: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy urged that irrespective of third wave, everyone should take vaccine for their own safety. The Central minister visited the vaccination centres being organised for superspreaders at Sithapalmandi, Bansilalpet and Yusafguda on Sunday.

Addressing media after visiting the vaccination centres, Kishan Reddy said that those who have taken the vaccine from any of the three companies producing the vaccine within the country can go abroad and hoped that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will soon give its nod to the vaccines made in the country.

He said that the Centre has already taken up the issue of supply of raw material with several countries. "If the raw material supplies restored to the normalcy, then, everyone in the country would be vaccinated by the end of this December," he added.

Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has given 82.43 lakh doses of vaccine to Telangana, out of this, the State government had purchased only 4.5 lakh. Further, about 11.75 lakh doses have been procured by the private hospitals directly from the companies. Realising the severity of the Covid, he said people are coming forward to get vaccinated.

Later, after distributing rice and essential commodities at Sitharambhag, said Lockdown has become necessary to contain the Covid. However, to ensure proper are not constrained the Centre has decided to provide free distribution of rice.

He also highlighted how his party has taken up the Sevahi Sanghatan programme across the country to distribute essential commodities to the needy in response to a call given by the BJP national leadership.

He once again urged people to strictly adhere to the COVID norms and extend their cooperation to the efforts of the Centre and the State in containing the COVID.