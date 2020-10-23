Hyderabad: Vegetable prices set to hit roof

Hyderabad: The price of vegetables is bound to go up say vendors as supplies have been hit hard due to the recent rains. Staple vegetables such as tomatoes, onions and potatoes are hard to get and the quality is poor.

According to a survey by Rythu Swarajya Vedika, 459 mandals have suffered from excessive rainfall. 265 mandals have seen 'large excess' (+60% or more above normal), and 194 mandals are in 'excess' category (+20% to +59% above normal). If we calculate based only on October rainfall, almost all mandals would be in large excess. Hence, this is an unprecedented disaster across Telangana, and needs urgent response, said Kiran Kumar Vissa.

The worst hit is the supply of onions which has dropped by more than 50 per cent. Rakesh, a vendor of Bowenpally market said, "From more than 1,000 quintals, the supply has fallen to just over 200 quintals. Also, the quality is poor. Rains have played spoil sport." The onions and tomatoes supply is mostly from Maharashtra.

The onion prices have skyrocketed. In some areas, the price is Rs 100 per kilo. The prices of vegetables such as beans, carrots, cauliflower and green leafy vegetables too have turned costly. The supply of vegetables from Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad has been hit. As per the survey, 125 farmers in 14 mandals of Vikarabad district have suffered crop loss. These farmers reported 450 acres of crop damage. Vegatables are grown in 35 acres in the district.