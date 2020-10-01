Hyderabad: Veggie prices rise & so does public anger

Hyderabad: The All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) members on Wednesday came onto the streets to raise their voices against rise in the prices of vegetables and the government's inefficiency in controlling the prices touching the sky of essential commodities.



As part of the protest, they tied different vegetables to a stick with a tag showing their past and present prices in the market. Demanding that the government solve the basic issues. AIDWA state president Asha Lata led the protest at Basheerbagh.

She said, "The issue of price was being raised to highlight the economy agony of the masses; on the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks us to have good food like enough vegetables and dry fruits to combat from the coronavirus, but how people should have it when the prices of vegetables are continuously increasing." Moreover, the prices of vegetables at Rythu Bazaars and several other markets shot up as supplies are hit by rainfall. Latha claimed that there is no vegetable in the market that is below Rs 100.