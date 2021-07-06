Hyderabad: Veggie vendors at weekly markets in city make hay while sun shines

Hyderabad: Complaints of profiteering and overcharging by vendors in weekly markets across the city had increased, owing to the absence of an efficient and effective price control mechanism.



Citizens alleged jacking up prices about double and triple times than Rythubazar. Keeping in mind the current situation the locals are forced to rely on them. Some weekly markets in the city, like Indira Gandhi Statue -Old Alwal Road, Meenakshi Estate-Jeedimetla , Satya Nagar Colony, Kothapet , Malakpet -Saleem Nagar, Shalivahana Nagar Colony, Dilsukhnagar are burning holes in the pockets of local residents across the city.

While, tomatoes in Rythu Bazars are sold for Rs 14 per Kg, but in the weekly markets vendors are selling at Rs 20-25. Similarly, the actual price of potatoes is Rs 20 while the vendors are selling for Rs 30.

"When I visited the weekly market at Alwal on Sunday, I thought this a rare instance but to my surprise almost all the vendors are overcharging the price of Rythubazar. Enraged by the fact that these vendors were overcharging, I was unable to complain to the concerned person, as there are no officials allotted to whom we can lodge a complaint ," pointed out R Anil, a customer , at the weekly market in Satya Nagar colony- Kothapet.

"Even though the quality of vegetables was poor, I had to pay double and triple price for it. The prices of vegetables are constantly going up, it is difficult for us but there isn't an option. The recent erratic weather changes along with the pandemic have resulted in difficult times for everyone. It better if there would be any fixed price of vegetables in weekly markets," remarked N Uma Devi, another Meenakshi Estate, Jeedimetla.

When questioned, Ramu Babu, a vendor at weekly market, Meenakshi Estate, Jeedimetla , he said, "We buy up to 25kg vegetables in wholesale, but around 2 kg gets crushed under their weight, so we have to adjust the cost, so to not bear the lose."