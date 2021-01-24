Hyderabad: Venkaiah Naidu calls upon youth to fight poverty, illiteracy

Hyderabad: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu called upon the youth to take inspiration from the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and work for eradication of poverty, illiteracy, social and gender discrimination, corruption, casteism and communalism.

The Vice President made these remarks while addressing the Officer Trainees attending the Special Foundation Course for All India Services & Central Civil Services Officers at Dr MCR HRD Institute on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which is being celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' across the country.

Noting that 65 percent of country's population was below 35 years of age, Naidu said that the youth should lead from the front in building a New India a happy and prosperous India where every citizen gets equal opportunities and where there is no discrimination of any kind.

Lauding the Centre's decision to celebrate the day as 'Parakram Diwas', Naidu said that courage was the most defining feature of Netaji's persona to inspire people of the country. He said that Netaji was a charismatic leader and one of the most towering personalities of the freedom movement who believed, "For India's progress, we need to rise above the caste, creed, religion, and region and consider ourselves as Indians first."

Listing the qualities of Netaji's inspiring leadership, the Vice President said that with his magical presence, he could enthuse and turn the soldiers who were 'Prisoners of War' into 'Freedom Fighters' and they became ready to fight till last breath for their dear leader and for their motherland.

The Vice President underlined that Bose believed in giving equal pedestal to women in every sphere of life- be it social, economic, or political. "Progressiveness of Netaji's ideas can be gauged from his decision to form a women's corps in INA, named Rani of Jhansi Regiment," he said and appreciated the government's decision to provide Permanent Commission for the women in Armed Forces.