Hyderabad: VHP gathering marks unity and action

Rangareddy: Under the leadership of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Prakhanda president Rangaiah and secretary Bala Brahmachari, a significant gathering took place at Patanjali Yoga Centre in Padmavati Colony, Sadhnagar. The event brought together dedicated activists from the VHP and Bajrang Dal.

This meeting, led by VibhagSaha Secretary MathamRachaiah and District Secretary Lakshmi Narayanagar, laid the foundation for future initiatives.

During the event, the attendees delved into the activities and plans of the VHP for the upcoming days.

VHP’s DhudiMallikarjunappa and SevaSahaParamukhNageshwar were amongst the prominent figures present, reflecting the commitment of the organisation’s leadership to engage in meaningful discussions.

The gathering also witnessed active participation from several key individuals, including Prabhu Patel, Srinivas Chari, Bajrang Dal Pyata Vamsi, Rollu Giri, Hanmanth Reddy, Srikrishna, Vinay, Sai, Madhava Reddy, along with enthusiastic activists from both the VHP and Bajrang Dal.