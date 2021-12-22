Hyderabad: Vinod says govt to decide on Inter results

Hyderabad: As first year Inter students stage protests against 51 per cent failure, the State government is likely to take a decision to pass them all. The officials concerned at the direction of the government held a meeting and discussed the issue. State Planning Commission deputy chairman Vinod Kumar on Tuesday informed the media that the government will take a decision.

"I will talk to the State government on the issue to decide," he stated. About 30 per cent marks are likely to be given to the students get at least pass marks. The government will decide on the same and an announcement is expected. The government is keen to give relief to the students. Online classes and the Corona pandemic led to poor results in the Inter exam.

Several students' unions had stormed the Intermediate Board at Nampally on Monday demanding justice and staged protests. They protested in response to bandh of junior colleges for two days from December 20. The Congress, BJP, CPI among others have slammed the government and sought justice to the failed students.

Of the 409,991 students who took the exam only 199,756 cleared with only 49 per cent of pass. In vocational courses of the 49,331 attended only 24,226 students cleared the exam. The government is likely to take a decision and announce that all students have passed. The students and parents are expressing displeasure at the Intermediate Board officials for poor results. Following this the government is likely to take a decision to pass the remaining students with pass marks.