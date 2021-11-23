Hyderabad: Vivekananda Nagar residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Hyderabad: The residents of Vivekananda Nagar are finding it difficult to travel on pothole-ridden narrow internal roads. Stating that many accidents have been occurring due to potholes, they urged the authorities of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to re-carpet the roads at the earliest.



"During rains, accidents on these potholes-ridden roads were seen with many being badly injured. We urge the GHMC to fill the potholes and re-carpet the roads for safety of the public," said A Sai Teja, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar.

Many locals further pointed towards the poor sanitation facilities in their area. They said with the GHMC removing garbage bins, many were throwing waste on colony roads further making the waste disposal a messy affair.

"Most of the times, piles of garbage can be seen on either side of colony roads. Street vendors after their day's business throw the trash on roads. Though the GHMC clears the waste regularly, it is not up to the mark," added K Yamini, another resident of Vivekananda Nagar. She further complained of flooding of colony roads, especially during rains, when the rain water and sewage overflow on roads due to poor sewerage infrastructure.

"Besides potholes and garbage dumps, we are also heckled by mosquitoes. With no regular fogging, the menace has increased manifold giving sleepless nights to the residents," complained M Sathya, president of Ramarao Welfare Association.

