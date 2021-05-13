Hyderabad: Wake up, be disciplined to protect yourself says covid Survivor T Srinivas

Kukatpally: Let's wake up and be absolutely careful and follow the rules, do not come on roads unless it is an emergency. Stay indoors and lead disciplined life, said T Srinivas, resident of Kukatpally while sharing her Covid journey with The Hans India.

Timely detection, treatment and strong will power plays a vital role to combat any fatal disease. If you understand the disease, its process and its stages, then it will be easier for you to fight this battle, this is what I have learnt, shares Srinivas.

Srinivas further said that four days testing positive he got admitted to chest hospital as his lungs were 75 per cent infected. Following which panic and fear gripped him. "Fear crept in my mind and I started seeing and reading reports on Covid and its survival rate.

But then his inner self told him that the end of the tunnel was not far off and that he would go back home safe.

It was painful one month journey for Srinivas as he was on nasal feeding for two weeks. Even after he was shifted out of ICU, he was kept on oxygen.

It was at this point when realised how necessary it is to be careful. A little bit of carelessness can invite the virus, he said. "While positive is said to be a good attitude in case of COVID-19 positive can be scary. Stay Home, Stay Safe. Lets together win over the pandemic," he adds.