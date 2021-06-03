Hyderabad: Wake up to the gravity of the situation and act says Covid survivor John Emmanuel George

Hyderabad: Covid-19 has changed John Emmanuel George perspective towards life. "I see life and Covid with different lens now," says John who initially had mild symptoms but with worsening condition he had to get admitted to the hospital.

He says it irks him when people don't take the situation seriously, and they should understand the severity out there without having to go through the whole process; with fear of losing your own life or a loved one.

The 20-year-old student said it's important to not take life for granted.

While he was in the hospital to take care of his father who was in a serious condition, he witnessed many deaths. It was a scary experience for him and kind of an emotional phase for him. "It was rather depressing but I developed a newfound respect for life and front-line workers," he added.

"I recovered physically in only 14 days and I barely experienced any symptoms. I saw my parents suffer first hand and shook me. It took me months to recover from the aftermath of the hospital environment. After multiple mental breakdowns over the months and several therapy sessions, I was able to fully recover." Recalled John.

During his time in hospital, he interacted with other Covid patients and found his interest in reading books or otherwise watching youTube videos. To stay afloat during his time in the hospital, he turned to meditation and journaling as well. "Speaking to my parents and giving them requires support to recover." He focused on intake of vitamins, a nutritious diet and Ragi malt to recover.

"The most important thing I've learnt about myself during this pandemic is I am capable of taking care of my parents and giving them support and validation during hardships. I learned to respect frontline workers and be more cautious of my health. And most importantly, how stressful Covid can be not just physically but also mentally." shared John.

His friends, relatives and teachers kept a check on him and motivated him to get well soon. He believed he has been privileged to have access to all the health care facilities which is why his experience was rather smooth.