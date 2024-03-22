Hyderabad: Waqf Board official’s wife to take on Asad

Hyderabad : TS Waqf Board CEO’s wife and Supreme Court advocate Shahnaz Tabassum will contest from Hyderabad Parliament constituency on Congress ticket.

Party sources told The Hans India that her name was cleared recently skipping other top names who have been vying for ticket. “Yes, her name has been cleared by the party. This has come as no surprise given the understanding of the Chief Minister with Asaduddin Owaisi. Being the party's senior I was one of the top aspirants, but nevertheless if the party stands by it, we have to welcome,” felt a senior, who was amongst the top contenders.

A practising lawyer since 12 years, Tabassum is the wife of CEO Waqf Board Syed Khaja Moinuddin who did Master of Law (LL.M) course. She is keen to make it tough and fight it out against AIMIM in the constituency. In her letter addressed to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge she emphasised that Hyderabad was looking for a change; she will vociferously campaign against AIMIM to ensure a win of the Congress.

“I sincerely believe that people of Hyderabad are looking for a change; in my opinion the Congress is the only alternative for such a change. The BRS is their (AIMIM’s) ally and both are B-team of the BJP. I have sufficient material to bring their misdeeds and true face before the public. I made sufficient financial arrangements to fight the election,” she had emphasised while applying for candidacy in February.

Her name has come as a surprise to many party seniors who felt that the situation of Hyderabad (AIMIM stronghold) was going the way the Assembly polls were held, as not a single constituency was won by the Congress. “Now it is an open secret, as even during the Assembly polls all candidates under the Parliament constituency were dummy,” confided a senior leader.