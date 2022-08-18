  • Menu
Hyderabad: Water Board organises Tiranga bike rally

Highlights

Also organises blood donation camp

Hyderabad: As part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) organised a grand Tiranga bike rally on Wednesday.

HMWSSB, MD Dana Kishore flagged off the rally at the head office in Khaitarabad. Over 1,000 HMWSSB employees participated in the bike rally, chanting slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram,' waving the tri-colour flag.

The rally went through Khairatabad, NTR Marg, Tank Bund and Necklace Road. All levels of employees from workers to directors participated in the rally. A blood donation camp was also held at the HMWSSB head office in Khairatabad. More than 100 employees participated and donated blood in this camp which was organised in cooperation with the Lions Club International. Later, MD Dana Kishore presented certificates to the employees who donated blood.

