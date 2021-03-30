Hyderabad: Water crisis grips Alkapur Township in Manikonda

Manikonda: Around 15,000 people in Alkapur Township in Manikonda municipality are facing hardships due scarcity of water since more than a decade. Ever since the township came into existence water crisis remained a major issue as the place it is yet to get basic water supply infrastructures such as water pipelines. Out of the 25 colonies in Manikonda only four of them have water pipeline connections while the rest of them are still struggling for water.



Speaking to Hans India, Manoj, secretary, Alkapur Township Residents Forum, said, "From almost ten years ewe are dependent on water tankers. Despite several representations and request the government to consider our basic water need as a priority, they remain deaf. Now that summer has already arrived the water tankers would cost us somewhere between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000, which is too much for any middle-class family to spend almost every week."

Currently, the residents are paying Rs 650 per tanker.

"The Telangana government says that it will provide 20,000 litre free water supply to CAN (Customer Account Number) registered people and here every one of us is willing to register and take meter connection but no registration is helpful as all that we require is a pipeline system first," fumed P Surya, another resident of Alkapur Township.

Speculating the reasons for delaying the waterworks in their municipality, a resident said, "It will cost a huge budget for the government but at least 20,000 people will get water. The area will also get developed. I request the government not to point out the budget as a reason as few officials were already highlighting it."

Adding to the troubles another local from the Alkapur Township, which falls under municipality says "It's been years we are waiting to depend on the water tankers rather than taps. We don't have any single connection, having 20,000 houses close to 5400 assessments including flats and independent houses completely depending on water tankers. We are completely unable to get benefitted for the free water supply scheme as our entire 20 colonies in the Manikonda municipality lacks meter connection."

"There is no water pipeline infrastructure in Manikonda, we completely lack pipelines and it's high time to talk about meters and free water supply. We request the Telangana government to provide water pipelines at first place before declaring compulsory meter installations and other terms and conditions" said Supraja K, Resident of Alkapur Township.