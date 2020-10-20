Hyderabad: Water-logging a perennial issue

Hyderabad: There is a growing concern over falling sick due to consumption of contaminated water among the residents of Jai Bhavani temple area in Nallakunta. It has been more than five days after the area witnessed massive inundation following torrential rains. Most of the residents out of a population of about 45,000 in Nallakunta

are irked that none from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) visited when floods hit the area hard.

S Sankar, a resident pointed out that inundation is a regular feature in the area. The water from the colonies above flow into the low-lying main road towards the new railway bridge. "In all, there are about 10,000 households in the Nallakunta division and this has been a perennial problem here; and it has recurred when heavy rains lashed Hyderabad in the last one week. But, neither the local corporator nor the MLA visited the area when people were facing hard times," he added.

Explaining the woes of the residents, G Satish Kumar pointed out that the situation aggravates when drain water overflows along with the rainwater. The corporator visits only during public events like road inauguration or during elections. Complaints to the officials on several occasions fall on deaf ears.

Residents of the area have to bear the stinking puddles of water on the road. "So far no sanitation work has been taken up in the area making the residents fear about falling sick. The mixing up of drinking water lines and the sanitary sewer is another concern for the residents in several lanes in the area," he added.

Praneeth, a graphic designer, points out that the low-lying area in the Bayamma Galli faces some problem during the rains than the households living in the apartments constructed recently or new. However, there are apartments where water fills the cellars even when it rains moderately.

Similar is the situation in the Street Number 16 where the residents are forced to wade through overflowing sewerage water, says K Venkanna, a businessman from New Nallakunta.