  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Water supply interruption in city today

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board
x

 Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Highlights

Hyderabad: The water supply will be interrupted in many places in the city for 24 hours, and there will be low water pressure in many areas on...

Hyderabad: The water supply will be interrupted in many places in the city for 24 hours, and there will be low water pressure in many areas on Thursday.

The areas where the water supply will be fully interrupted include Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, Borabanda, Moosapet, Nallagandla, Chandnagar, HUDA Colony, Hafizpet, Manikonda, Narsingi, Manchirevula, and Tellapur.

Areas that will experience low-pressure supplies include Bhojagutta Reservoir, Banjara Hills, Erragadda, KPHB, and Hydernagar.

According to HMWSSB officials, TG Transco is performing repair work at the 132 KV Peddapur and Kandi substations, which supply electricity to the Singuru 3 and 4 phases, providing drinking water to Hyderabad. The transco works will be carried out from 7 am on July 4 until 7 am on July 5.

The HMWSSB officials urged consumers in affected areas to use water sparingly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X