Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Water supply interruption in city today
Hyderabad: The water supply will be interrupted in many places in the city for 24 hours, and there will be low water pressure in many areas on Thursday.
The areas where the water supply will be fully interrupted include Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, Borabanda, Moosapet, Nallagandla, Chandnagar, HUDA Colony, Hafizpet, Manikonda, Narsingi, Manchirevula, and Tellapur.
Areas that will experience low-pressure supplies include Bhojagutta Reservoir, Banjara Hills, Erragadda, KPHB, and Hydernagar.
According to HMWSSB officials, TG Transco is performing repair work at the 132 KV Peddapur and Kandi substations, which supply electricity to the Singuru 3 and 4 phases, providing drinking water to Hyderabad. The transco works will be carried out from 7 am on July 4 until 7 am on July 5.
The HMWSSB officials urged consumers in affected areas to use water sparingly.