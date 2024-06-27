Hyderabad: Water supply interruption in parts of city today

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city on Thursday due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) of the NRV valve of the second pump in the Kondapur pump house of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II.

According to HMWSSB officials, the NRV valve of the second pump in Kondapur pump house of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II, which supplies water to the Greater Hyderabad city, is under repair. Due to this, there was an urgent situation of stopping the water supply. As soon as the works are completed, the water supply will be restored as usual.

Due to these repair works, drinking water supply will be disrupted in several areas under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Water Board limits that includes NPA, Mir Alam, Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Bhojagutta, Allabanda, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Chilkalguda, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Bouddha Nagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Ferozeguda, Gautam Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Alkapuri Colony, Mahendra Hills, Elugutta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda, Budwel, Shastripuram, Meerpet, Badangpet and Shamshabad.