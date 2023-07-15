Hyderabad: Water supply to be interrupted in many areas

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for two days due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Peddapally.

According to HMWSSB officials, arresting leakages on 3000mm dia MS pumping main from Murmur to Bommakkal at Appannapet Cheruvu, Peddapally district.

Hence, there will be no water supply or partial water supply on July 19 from 6 am to July 20, 6 pm and the areas include Shapur Nagar, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Uppal, Nagaram, Dammaiguda, Rampally, Keesara and Kompally, Gondlapochampally, Tumkunta and Jawahar Nagar.