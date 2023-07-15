Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada to host sea Food Festival from July 28
- UP doctors to be trained in mother and child care
- Cracker Of An Update: Versatile Actor Vishal Sings Mass Number Adharadha For His High Voltage Gangster Sc-Fi Thriller Mark Antony, Promo Out Now
- UCC not in nation’s interest: Akali Dal
- Warangal: CPI workers protest against price rise
- CPI(M)’s anti-UCC meet suffers jolt as veteran Left Convenor EP Jayarajan backs out
- Nizamabad: BJP leader Dhanpal pays tribute to Ammavar
- K'taka man accused of making threat calls to Gadkari has terror links, probe reveals
- Trinamool Congress activist hacked to death in post-poll violence
- Parts of Delhi still waterlogged
Hyderabad: Water supply to be interrupted in many areas
Highlights
The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for two days due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Peddapally.
Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for two days due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Peddapally.
According to HMWSSB officials, arresting leakages on 3000mm dia MS pumping main from Murmur to Bommakkal at Appannapet Cheruvu, Peddapally district.
Hence, there will be no water supply or partial water supply on July 19 from 6 am to July 20, 6 pm and the areas include Shapur Nagar, Jagadgirigutta, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Uppal, Nagaram, Dammaiguda, Rampally, Keesara and Kompally, Gondlapochampally, Tumkunta and Jawahar Nagar.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS