Hyderabad: Water supply to be interrupted in many areas

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many parts of the city from November 1 at 6 am to November 2 at 6 am due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Patancheruvu to Hydernagar.

According to HMWSSB officials, as part of phase 2 of the Manjira Water Supply Scheme, which supplies drinking water to Hyderabad, a huge leakage has occurred in the 1500 mm PSC pipeline from Patancheruvu to Hydernagar.

Hence, there will be no water supply for 24 hours in Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet (water supply with low pressure), Kukatpally, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Miyapur.