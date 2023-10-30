Live
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on October 30, 2023
- Google’s AI chatbot Bard will now reply to your questions in real time
- FPIs invest Rs 6,080 cr in debt mkt
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 30 October, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on October 30, 2023
- Charts point to bearish undertone
- Paleru: Several join BRS
- CPM insists on Wyra, Miryalaguda tickets
- Mahabubnagar: Janampally Anirudh kicks off campaign
- Wide fluctuation likely as OI bases spread
Just In
Hyderabad: Water supply to be interrupted in many areas
Highlights
The supply of water will be interrupted in many parts of the city from November 1 at 6 am to November 2 at 6 am due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Patancheruvu to Hydernagar.
Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many parts of the city from November 1 at 6 am to November 2 at 6 am due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Patancheruvu to Hydernagar.
According to HMWSSB officials, as part of phase 2 of the Manjira Water Supply Scheme, which supplies drinking water to Hyderabad, a huge leakage has occurred in the 1500 mm PSC pipeline from Patancheruvu to Hydernagar.
Hence, there will be no water supply for 24 hours in Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet (water supply with low pressure), Kukatpally, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Miyapur.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS