Hyderabad Weather Alert: Scattered Rains Tonight, Thunderstorms in Nearby Telangana Districts

Hyderabad is likely to stay dry for the next two hours. However, scattered rains are expected later tonight, as reported by Telangana Weatherman

When it comes to the Telangana region, districts like Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Adilabad, and Nirmal may get intense thunderstorms in the next two hours.

More storms could form in South and West Telangana.

Residents are advised to stay safe and alert.

