Hyderabad Weather Alert: Scattered Rains Tonight, Thunderstorms in Nearby Telangana Districts
Highlights
Intense thunderstorms likely in Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, and other Telangana districts. Stay safe and updated.
Hyderabad is likely to stay dry for the next two hours. However, scattered rains are expected later tonight, as reported by Telangana Weatherman
When it comes to the Telangana region, districts like Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Adilabad, and Nirmal may get intense thunderstorms in the next two hours.
More storms could form in South and West Telangana.
Residents are advised to stay safe and alert.
Scattered INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS ahead in Yadadri - Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Adilabad, Nirmal in next 2hrs ⚠️— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 6, 2025
More THUNDERSTORMS to form in South, West TG in coming few hours ⚠️⛈️
Hyderabad - Dry weather for next 2hrs. Some…
