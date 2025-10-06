  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Scattered Rains Tonight, Thunderstorms in Nearby Telangana Districts

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Scattered Rains Tonight, Thunderstorms in Nearby Telangana Districts
x
Highlights

Intense thunderstorms likely in Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, and other Telangana districts. Stay safe and updated.

Hyderabad is likely to stay dry for the next two hours. However, scattered rains are expected later tonight, as reported by Telangana Weatherman

When it comes to the Telangana region, districts like Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Adilabad, and Nirmal may get intense thunderstorms in the next two hours.

More storms could form in South and West Telangana.

Residents are advised to stay safe and alert.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick