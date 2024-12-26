Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Overcast Conditions Persist

Residents of Hyderabad experienced another day of cloudy skies and chilly weather on Thursday, with light rainfall and sporadic drizzles affecting various parts of the city and nearby districts.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperatures in the city ranged between 19 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, influenced by cold winds sweeping across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has predicted similar conditions for the remainder of the day. The forecast includes misty or hazy mornings, generally overcast skies, and chances of light rain or drizzle during the evening hours.

In the districts, Siddipet reported 3.3 mm of rainfall between Wednesday evening and the early hours of Thursday. Meanwhile, Hyderabad saw varying levels of light rainfall across neighborhoods such as Hayathnagar, Marredpally, Uppal, Moula Ali, Kapra, Shaikpet, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Balanagar, and Musheerabad, with recorded precipitation ranging from 2.5 mm to 1 mm.

The overcast weather is expected to persist, bringing slight relief from the usual winter dryness while keeping temperatures on the cooler side.