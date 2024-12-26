Live
- India a global leader in disaster warning systems: Jitendra Singh
- India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1: Bumrah Shines as Australia Holds the Advantage at MCG
- Adani's Vizhinjam port welcomes 100th vessel within 6 months of operations
- Squid Game Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Cast, Plot, and Release Details
- Gottipati Ravi Kumar Criticizes YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Power Sector “Tughlaq Acts”
- PKL: Haryana Steelers exude confidence ahead of playoffs as battle for title begins
- South Africa leg of CT 2025 trophy tour concludes, next stop Australia
- BJD couldn’t counter BJP’s lies, says Naveen
- Indian advertising, marketing sector sees a steady 9 pc hiring intent: Report
- Share market ends flat, Adani Ports top gainer
Just In
Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Overcast Conditions Persist
Hyderabad weather alert: Cloudy skies and cold winds persist with light rain reported in multiple areas. Temperatures remain cool at 19°C.
Residents of Hyderabad experienced another day of cloudy skies and chilly weather on Thursday, with light rainfall and sporadic drizzles affecting various parts of the city and nearby districts.
According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperatures in the city ranged between 19 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, influenced by cold winds sweeping across the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has predicted similar conditions for the remainder of the day. The forecast includes misty or hazy mornings, generally overcast skies, and chances of light rain or drizzle during the evening hours.
In the districts, Siddipet reported 3.3 mm of rainfall between Wednesday evening and the early hours of Thursday. Meanwhile, Hyderabad saw varying levels of light rainfall across neighborhoods such as Hayathnagar, Marredpally, Uppal, Moula Ali, Kapra, Shaikpet, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Balanagar, and Musheerabad, with recorded precipitation ranging from 2.5 mm to 1 mm.
The overcast weather is expected to persist, bringing slight relief from the usual winter dryness while keeping temperatures on the cooler side.