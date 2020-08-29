Hyderabad: Webinar stresses on role of textile Engineers

Hyderabad: The Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI), Telangana State Centre organised a two-day webinar on, 'Make-in-India Approach for Textile Industry: The Global Perspective.'

IEI president, Er Narendra Singh, FIE was the chief guest at the function. The president, at the outset, congratulated the Telangana State Centre for conducting such an important seminar which can make suggestions to boost national economy but also help earn valuable foreign exchange for the country. They lauded the role of textile engineers, technological inputs and all other allied textile industry which also employs large number of people next only to agriculture.

During the Covid-19 pandemic textile industry made a large number of face masks, PPEs, which were

previously imported from China. This saved lot of money and given employment to a large number of people. Export of textile is also picking up and after the setback, he hoped that the textile industry will bounce back to its original state.

Narendra Singh appealed to textile engineers to work hard and help the country to tide over the present stagnation of the industry.

Dr G Rameshwar Rao, FIE Chairman, IEI, TSC, presided over the function. Dr P L Panda, FIE, Member, IEI, TSCC, and seminar convener, briefed about the seminar. Prof Ramana Naik Banothu, FIE, Joint Hon. Secretary, IEI, TSC, introduced the chief guest and Er K Kavitha, Associate, Professor, Dept. of Textile Technology, OU, proposed vote of thanks.

After inauguration two technical sessions were held and a total of 7 invited papers were presented to eminent textile engineers. The webinar will also continue on August 29, followed by a valedictory function.