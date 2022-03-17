Hyderabad: Websites of civic bodies active now

Hyderabad: Finally the citizens will now be able to access the official websites of all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) which went down on Tuesday for about 8-10 hours. On Wednesday the website maintenance staff of the State government resolved the technical issues due to which all websites of municipalities were rendered non-functional.

Reacting to the item carried in The Hans India ('Tech glitches hit websites of most civic bodies in TS') on Tuesday, officials of the Municipal Administration department called the website developers, who resolved the technical issue of municipality.telangana.gov.in.