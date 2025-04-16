Hyderabad Weekly Weather: Cloudy Skies, Chance of Rain

Hyderabad on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.0 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal for this time of year. The minimum temperature settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, marking a deviation of 1.1 degrees below the usual range.

Rainfall during the past 24 hours, from 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, was measured at 0.3 millimeters. Morning humidity levels stood at 62 per cent, while the evening reading dropped to 39 per cent.

Wednesday's sunset is expected at 6:32 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is scheduled for 6:00 a.m. The moon will set at 7:51 a.m. and rise again at 9:27 p.m.

On April 16, the minimum temperature is forecast at 23.0 degrees Celsius, with a high of 38.0 degrees Celsius. The sky will be partly cloudy, and isolated rain or thundershowers may occur.

For April 17, minimum and maximum temperatures are expected at 24.0 degrees Celsius and 38.0 degrees Celsius, respectively. The day may see thunder and lightning developments under a partly cloudy sky.

April 18 and 19 are likely to witness similar patterns, with temperatures ranging between 25.0 degrees Celsius and 39.0 degrees Celsius. Both days are expected to have haze and partial cloudiness.

On April 20, the mercury may range from 26.0 degrees Celsius to 38.0 degrees Celsius, with hazy conditions and some cloud cover.

By April 21, generally cloudy skies and thundery activity are anticipated. The temperature will hover between 26.0 degrees Celsius and 38.0 degrees Celsius.

April 22 may bring partly cloudy skies with chances of rain or a thunderstorm. Temperatures are projected to be between 25.0 degrees Celsius and 37.0 degrees Celsius.