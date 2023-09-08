Hyderabad welcomes arrival of Krishna with pomp & gaiety

Hyderabad: Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated on a grand scale on Thursday. Many devotees across the city visited various ISKCON temples to receive the Lord’s blessings.

Temples were decorated with flowers, lights, rangolis, and tableaux depicting different lilas of Lord Krishna. Young children dressed as Kanha, Radha and also devotees, made a beeline to temples including the ISKCON temple in Abids and Secunderabad. Devotees also thronged to Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills to get a glimpse of Krishna in three different forms including Radha Govinda, Godha Krishna, and Laddu Gopal / Makhan Krishna.

A series of rituals, in the morning, Shodashopachara Seva and Shringara Arati were conducted, while in the evening, Maha Abhishekam and Kirtans were performed. At the stroke of midnight, a grand Maha Mangala Arati was offered.

The highlight of the day's celebration at Hare Krishna Golden Temple was the mesmerising Vishesha 108-Kalasha Sandhya Maha Abhishekam that commenced on Thursday evening. The rhythmic chanting of Vedic mantras intertwined with soul-stirring Harinam sankirtan filled the air as the Lordships Radha Govinda were offered with devotion panchamrita (milk, curd, and honey), panchagavya (five auspicious items from cow), varieties of fruit juices, rare herbal powders, chosen varieties of flowers, special aushadhis, and navaratnas. The main feature of the Abhishekam was that the Lordships were given a ceremonial bath with the holy waters collected by devotees from the seven sacred rivers of India.

The Sandhya Abhishekam concluded with an enlightening discourse by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, who shared the significance of Lord Sri Krishna's divine appearance and the essence of Janmashtami celebrations.

The celebration will continue on September 8, and Nandotsavam will be performed along with Unjala/Jhulan Seva to Lord Krishna. The grand 127th Vyasa Puja celebrations on the divine appearance of the Founder Acharya of worldwide Hare Krishna Movement (ISKCON) Srila Prabhupada will be held in the evening, said a senior officer, Hare Krishna Movement.