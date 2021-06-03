Hyderabad: Welfare Trust aids people tide over crisis

Hyderabad: Making the struggle against the deadliest corona virus a war of attrition, several NGOs, philanthropists, and frontline warriors have opened upfronts at their own level to defeat the contagion.

The city-based NGO called The Hazrath Syed Shah Noorullah Hussaini Educational and Welfare Trust is one among them those who is apparently fighting on two fronts holding a balance between community servicing and combating the contagion.

While the distribution of food packets, dry fruits, monthly ration kits, pensions to widows, fee payment of orphan students, and medicine for poor patients are the services depicting the philanthropic side of the trust, the distribution of oxygen cylinders, arranging bed in the hospitals and donating an ambulance for transportation of covid patients emphasizes its commitment towards fighting the contagion.

Founded in the year 2018 and amplified by the support of the United Volunteers Association (UVA) based in America represented by its founder President Syed Shah Arifullah Hussaini, the trust extends hosts of philanthropic services for the upliftment of marginalised and the underprivileged section of the society that includes distribution of ration kits, medicines, and pensions to widows.

"Since the last three years, we have been in the service for the poor, poverty-stricken, and penurious people as we feel it is our onerous responsibility to extend support with whatever we have with us. The trust under the patronage of UVA has primarily focused on serving the people with monthly ration kits, medicines, and pensions to widows but recently we have donated an ambulance to SIAA Foundation Sadasivpet in order to provide timely and free transportation service to Covid patients.

As we are living through the pandemic it is our first and foremost responsibility to tackle the contagion first besides reaching out to the people desperately in need of the support," said Dr Qazi Syed Shah Samiullah Hussaini, Chairman Hazrath Syed Shah Noorullah Hussaini Educational and Welfare Trust.

Affirming the generous gesture of the Hazrath Syed Shah Noorullah Hussaini Educational and Welfare Trust, Dr Syed Amjad of SIAA Foundation, Sadasivpet said "The ambulance donated by the trust accelerated our enthusiasm and catalyse our primary objective to render timely support to Covid-19 patients in reaching the hospital on time."

"There are around 200 widows from different states getting pensions every month from the trust, besides, the trust also distributes so far nearly 18,000 ration kits among the poor families of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, and Indore.

Payment of the educational fee of orphan students and distribution of cloth among the same kids as "Eid gifts" makes us feel satisfied and content eternally. We often address issues of medical emergencies like paying hospital charges for poor families.

On the side-line of these services we also arrange oxygen cylinders and beds in hospitals besides distribution of Oximeters," informed Dr Syed Shah Shujathullah Hussaini, Vice President of the trust.