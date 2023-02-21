Hyderabad: Wellness, inclusive camaraderie and community impact take centre stage at JP Morgan Run

Hyderabad: JPMorgan Chase went environment friendly earlier today, with its first corporate run in two years. This event increases camaraderie, helps to build a culture of inclusion and belonging and brings employees together to give back to local communities. Across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, 23,000 employees participated in this Zero-Waste event.

On its tenth anniversary, in 2023 J.P. Morgan Run is one of the largest corporate employees runs in India to date. In addition to raising funds for children's welfare and education, the Run was also a zero-waste event, which means that less than 10 percent of the waste generated during the event will end up as landfill waste. The event allowed participants to choose between a 5K or 10K race and offered additional categories less commonly found in venues like this – 50 plus years of age and non-binary gender – leading the way in inclusive practices.

"The J.P. Morgan Run is a flagship employee event for our India franchise. It is an annual celebration of our camaraderie, a time to take action towards our personal fitness and an opportunity to pledge our support to the firm's philanthropic efforts to support child education and welfare," said Deepak Mangla, CEO, JPMorgan Chase Corporate Centers in India and Philippines.

This year's theme, "Run Together," was purposefully chosen to include employees across skill levels, from beginner to expert runners, and regardless of age and gender identification. Among the thousands who ran, there were first-time runners as well as experienced ones who have run ultra-marathons.

The Run is supporting children's education and welfare through its long-term partner United Way Mumbai. It will also support animal welfare as a cause through partnership with YODA, CARE and People for Animals.