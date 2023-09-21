Hyderabad: What an idea, sirji, to save city water bodies!

Hyderabad : In what may seem like a modest gesture when it comes to idol immersion, it represents a monumental leap forward in our commitment to preserving the health of our city’s water bodies. Nikhil Laddha’s Kinder Sports initiative stands as a testament to our collective dedication to safeguarding our environment and ensuring the sustainability of our precious natural resources.

Nikhil Laddha, a Hyderabad-born businessman and accomplished engineer specialising in sports training equipment, secured an order from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in August 2022. The order, consisting of 24 prefabricated pools, was specifically requested for the annual Ganesh immersion festivities.

Remarkably, for the second consecutive year, Nikhil Ladha and his dedicated team successfully manufactured and installed these pools across the city, contributing to the seamless celebration of this significant cultural event. The 20x10x1.32 metres pool has a depth of 4.5 feet. All idols that are 3 feet and below are allowed to immerse.

Speaking to The Hans India, Nikhil Laddha said, “We are delighted to note that a significant majority of residents willingly embraced the use of these pools for idol immersion.

Last year, this initiative saw immense success, with an estimated nearly 60,000 idols finding their eco-friendly immersion in these dedicated pools. This heartening response reflects a growing awareness and commitment among the community towards sustainable and environmentally responsible practices during cultural celebrations.”

After the conclusion of the joyous Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, these adaptable pools find a second purpose in the vibrant celebrations of the Bathukamma festival, where they serve as a venue for the colorful immersion ritual. It is our collective vision that this initiative transcends individual occasions and becomes a sustained effort to preserve our precious lakes and water bodies, reinforcing our commitment to environmental conservation, he added.

There is a growing trend to create artificial RCC ponds for the immersion of idols in urban areas where natural water bodies are often contaminated. These ponds demand a substantial amount of open space and are typically not reusable. However, in contrast, portable swimming pools offer a more flexible solution. They can be disassembled after use, freeing up the space for other purposes or kept in place to provide ongoing benefits, such as swimming lessons for children.

This approach not only addresses the environmental concerns related to idol immersions but also maximises the utility of the available space, contributing to a more sustainable and multifunctional urban environment.

Nikhil, who previously worked as a swimming coach in Australia, was inspired to bring the valuable lessons learned from his experience to the Indian market. He said, “Officials in Australia used these pools to teach swimming to children in rural areas, and that was our mission here.’ The intriguing aspect is how this solution, initially designed for swimming instruction, has now evolved into an eco-friendly and innovative approach for Ganesh immersion, further underscoring its adaptability and positive impact on the environment.”