Hyderabad witnessed 700 mm of rainfall in a week: Rajat Kumar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city has witnessed 700 mm of rainfall in a week while the average rainfall of the city in the year was 800 mm, said the principal secretary of irrigation department Rajat Kumar.

Rajat Kumar held a review meeting with the irrigation officials over the rains. As per the directions of the Chief Minister, Rajat Kumar set up 15 special teams to prevent the lakes and tanks getting breached. "The teams will examine all the tanks in Hyderabad and then funds will be released to carry out the repair works," he said adding that the minister KT Rama Rao will release Rs 2 crore for it.

Three tanks including Pallecheruvu in Rajendranagar, Appacheruvu in Gagan Pahad and Gurram Cheruvu in Balapur suffered major damages and the repair works for the three tanks were carried out within 12 hours. There were also minor damages to 50 tanks, said Rajat Kumar.

He continued that around 185 tanks in and around Hyderabad are overflowing with water due to the rains in the last 10 days.

Rajat said that 50 per cent of dewatering has been completed and the people of low-lying areas have been shifted to rescue homes with boats of the tourism department.