Hyderabad witnesses heavy rains, IMD issues rain alert across the state
Hyderabad is currently experiencing persistent rainfall, with significant precipitation reported across various localities including Secunderabad, Boinpally, Tirumalagiri, Alwal, Chilakalaguda, Maredupalli, Suchitra, Kompally, Jeedimetla, Bahadurpally, Jagadgirigutta, and Dundigal since Saturday morning. The heavy cloud cover has enveloped the entire city, contributing to the wet weather.
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has announced that residents can expect three more days of rain throughout the state. In the last 24 hours alone, several areas have recorded substantial rainfall, with Kondamallepalli in Khammam district leading the rainfall chart at an impressive 6.84 cm. Other notable measurements include 5.91 cm in Chandampet, 4.45 cm in Nidamanur, and 4.98 cm in Gundlapalli. Additional rainfall was recorded in Peddaadisarlapalli (3.87 cm), Padra in Nagarkurnool district (4.19 cm), Uppanuta (4.16 cm), and Madgulu in Rangareddy district (4.05 cm).
Officials from the Meteorological Center have indicated that the state may experience above-normal rainfall from October to December due to the ongoing influence of the northeast monsoon. Residents are advised to remain cautious and prepared for continued wet weather in the coming days.