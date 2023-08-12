Live
Hyderabad witnesses rain on Saturday
Highlights
Hyderabad have experienced rainfall in many parts of the city. Areas such as Madhapur, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Sanatnagar, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Tankbund, Liberty, and Himayatnagar received light drizzle.
While Chevella and Shabad in Rangareddy district also witnessed rainfall. The city has been bustling with activity since morning, and the sudden rainfall has brought relief from the high temperatures that have been prevailing for the past week.
The cool weather must be a welcome change for the residents of Hyderabad.
