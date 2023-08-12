  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnesses rain on Saturday

Hyderabad witnesses rain on Saturday
x
Highlights

Hyderabad have experienced rainfall in many parts of the city. Areas such as Madhapur, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Sanatnagar,...

Hyderabad have experienced rainfall in many parts of the city. Areas such as Madhapur, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Sanatnagar, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Tankbund, Liberty, and Himayatnagar received light drizzle.

While Chevella and Shabad in Rangareddy district also witnessed rainfall. The city has been bustling with activity since morning, and the sudden rainfall has brought relief from the high temperatures that have been prevailing for the past week.

The cool weather must be a welcome change for the residents of Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X