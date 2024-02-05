Hyderabad: Woman arrested for abusing, kicking TSRTC conductor

Hyderabad: The Ranga Reddy district court remanded 14 days of judicial custody to Syed Sameena of Amberpet, who abused and kicked TSRTC bus conductors. She was arrested by the LB Nagar police of the Rachakonda Commissionerate on Sunday.

In a recent incident, a woman passenger allegedly abused and assaulted the two on-duty conductors. According to TSRTC officials, on January 31, they filed a complaint at LB Nagar police station against a woman who was later identified as Syed Sameena for abusing a city bus conductor with foul language, slapping, and kicking with her foot.

The woman boarded a city bus on route number 72 from Hayathnagar to Afzalgunj. Without any provocation, she began hurling abuses at the conductor, took his photograph, and went on using foul words. However, the conductor kept his cool, and after a woman pleaded with her, she alighted the bus. A passenger video-graphed the entire episode and released it, making it viral.

Following the incident, TSRTC officials filed a complaint with the LB Nagar police and registered a case. On Sunday, the woman was arrested, and the court remanded her into 14-day judicial custody.

TSRTC managing director, VC Sajjanar, warned troublemakers that the TSRTC management would not tolerate attacks on its staff and that there would be repercussions for such attacks. “The TSRTC, with the help of the police, will ensure that history sheets are opened on such offenders. I urge everyone not to indulge in acts that would stifle the confidence of the 45,000 strong workforce of the corporation,” Sajjanar said.

He advised the people not to get carried away in anger and spoil their future. TSRTC informed passengers that they can reach out to the corporation’s call centre at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033 and lodge complaints or grievances.