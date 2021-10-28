Hyderabad: Woman attacked with knife in Gachibowli

A woman suffered an injury on her neck after being attacked by a youth here at Vattinagulapalli under Gachibowli police station limits in Hyderabad.

Alerted by the woman's screams, family members and locals rushed to her rescue and caught the miscreant. They thrashed him and later handed over to the police who said that the youth was pursuing degree in a college in KPHB.



According to the police, Prem Singh, a resident of Vattinagulapalli went to the woman's home on Wednesday midnight and tried to kill her by attacking with a knife. However, the woman suffered a minor injury in the attack. Meanwhile, Prem Singh who was injured by the locals was also admitted to hospital.



The police registered a case and took up the investigation.

