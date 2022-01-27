Hyderabad: Woman techie commits suicide after she tests COVID-19 positive

A woman software engineer in Hyderabad committed suicide soon after she tested positive for COVID-19. The incident took place in Alwal on Wednesday. The woman was identified as D Alekhya (28).



D Alekhya, a native of Bhadrachalam was residing at Alwal was working at an MNC in Hyderabad as a software engineer.

On January 21, Alekhya went to hospital as she fell ill and underwent COVID-19 tests. She was depressed after the results came positive. Later, she went into home isolation at her residence in Manasarovar Heights in Kanajiguda under Alwal police station limits.

On the evening of the 23 January, Alekhya's family came to her flat and found her hanging. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway. The body was shifted to Gandhi hospital for autopsy.