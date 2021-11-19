Hyderabad: Woman who sustained 18 knife injuries survived

A woman who suffered 18 knife injuries has been rescued and was discharged from the hospital in Vanasthalipuram on Thursday.



Going into details, the woman was attacked by a miscreant with knife in Hastinapuram a week ago after she rejected his love proposal. The miscreant tried to kill the woman and stabbed her multiple times with the knife. Family members shifted her to a private hospital where the doctors treated her injuries without any surgery.



The woman who was survived was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after her complete recovery.