Hyderabad: Woman who sustained 18 knife injuries survived
A woman who suffered 18 knife injuries has been rescued and was discharged from the hospital in Vanasthalipuram on Thursday.
Going into details, the woman was attacked by a miscreant with knife in Hastinapuram a week ago after she rejected his love proposal. The miscreant tried to kill the woman and stabbed her multiple times with the knife. Family members shifted her to a private hospital where the doctors treated her injuries without any surgery.
The woman who was survived was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after her complete recovery.
