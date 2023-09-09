Hyderabad: Working against tide was challenging, says Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad : Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who had completed four years in office as the Governor of Telangana, still seems to be feeling uncomfortable as the gap between the BRS government and her office does not seem to be bridged. Talking to the media on the occasion of completing four years in office, the Governor said that for her side she was taking all possible measures to see that the relations remain cordial.

She said she doesn't have any machinery to measure the gap between the two power houses. “I may get or may not get support. I don't poke into each and everything and I will go my own way. I am conscious about my activities. I don't see any gap. Whenever anything good happens, I appreciate but if someone challenges me, I am ready to face,” she said.



She said she cannot be one who would be a sort of rubber stamp. She would go by the constitution, rules and regulations.

When asked about why she had not cleared the two names recommended by the state government for the post of MLC under Governor quota, she said they do not meet the criterion. Only those who are renowned people in culture and social services are eligible not politicians. The government had recommended the names of politicians D Sravan and K Satyanarayana under the Governor’s quota and hence she had not accepted them.

She further said she also did not give her assent to the bill to merge TSRTC with the government. She clarified that she had taken legal opinion and has made certain recommendations to the government but the government ignored them. She was still examining it so that the interests of the RTC employees do not get affected.

“If the bill is good, I will sign,” she said, adding that she believes in people centric and people-oriented approach and would not be cowed down by threats and was ready to face cases if need be. Tamilisai pointed out that the benefits of rural development schemes are not reaching the to the villages. The Ayushman Bharat scheme was not reaching the remote areas.