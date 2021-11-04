Hyderabad: Works afoot at Tolichowki to fix waterlogging

Karwan: To solve the issue of frequent waterlogging in several localities in Tolichowki, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has taken up several works, including extension of box-type drains, remodeling of sewerage lines and extension of nala.

During rains, several areas under Tolichowki, including the Nizam Colony, Hakeempet Kunta, Nanal Nagar, MD Lines, Tolichowki, Aditya Nagar Colony, Janaki Nagar, Samatha Colony and also those surrounding the Shah Hatim Lake get most-affected due to inundation. To ensure relief from waterlogging in these areas, the civic body initiated a slew of works.

According to Nanal Nagar division corporator Mohammad Naseeruddin, the works of box-type drains from Hotel Rumaan, Tolichowki crossroads to Bal Reddy Nagar and works of laying of 900 mm sewerage pipeline from Kaaba Hospital to Hotel Rumaan have been initiated.

"The works of laying box-type drains costing Rs 3.2 crore were sanctioned and the works were started. We hope that there would be no issue of waterlogging in next monsoon," said Mohammed Naseeruddin.

Similarly, the residents of Qadeem Masjid Lanes are facing the problem of sewage overflow. "The GHMC along with Water Board has been continuously carrying out temporary works to stop the issue. To stop the overflow, works of box-type drains and remodeling of existing sewerage lines are taken up in Resham Bagh, Risala Bazar, Golconda, Langar Houz and other areas. This will be a permanent relief for residents who are bugged by sewage overflow," he added.

In order to reduce the capacity of water in Shah Hatim Lake, a new outlet has been constructed to ensure smooth passage of rainwater into River Musi. New storm water pipeline has also been laid to reduce water that gushes into residential areas of Tolichowki, said the Corporator.