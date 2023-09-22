Hyderabad: Workshop on Pedagogical Tools for Life Science teachers held at Osmania University

Hyderabad: Teacher is the guiding light who has to show direction and pave the path for a student to become a better citizen and contribute towards the betterment of the society. This statement was echoed during the inaugural session of the three day workshop on research-based Pedagogical Tools for Life Science teachers on Thursday. The three day workshop was organised by the Central Facilities for Research and Development (CFRD) at Osmania University (OU).

Professor E Vidyasagar, Department Head of Electrical Engineering, Director, Technology Business Incubator and IT E & C at OU, stated “In this era of multiple learning resources such as Youtube, Coursera, Udemy and others, the job of a teacher is to innovate teaching strategies for a student to inculcate creativity and resourcefulness.

Professor C V Ranjani, Director, Human Capital Development Centre, OU, explained the importance of depth and dedication to a student’s career goals and cited the importance of such workshops for teachers in improving their teaching skills. Professor Sandeep Burgula, Convenor and Director, CFRD, OU, said that this was crucial for motivating students to choose the field of science as a part of their career.