Live
- OI bases shifting to lower bands
- BJP And Trinamool Congress Clash Over Alleged Video In Sandeshkhali Incident
- India Criticizes Nepal's Unilateral Actions Over Disputed Territories
- Ruling, Oppn parties neglected irrigation projects: Sathyanna
- Kadapa dist records 84.05% registration for postal ballot voting
- Nifty forms Gravestone Doji candle
- Rs 68,417-cr fall in mcap at top-6 firms
- Rains to lash Telugu states for next two days
- Meeting the rising demand: Bachelor of data science graduates in job market
- Sleep loss most prevalent among popular teenagers in school: Study
Just In
Hyderabad: World Laughter Day celebrated at Public Gardens
Highlights
The members of ABC Laughter Club celebrated World Laughter Day with fanfare and a walk at Public Gardens on Sunday.
Hyderabad: The members of ABC Laughter Club celebrated World Laughter Day with fanfare and a walk at Public Gardens on Sunday.
World Laughter Day has been celebrated since 1988 to raise awareness about the benefits of laughter.
During the event, members emphasised that laughter is a powerful antidote to stress, pain, and conflict. It quickly brings the mind and body back into balance, lightens burdens, inspires hope, connects individuals, and keeps them grounded, focused, and alert. They also urged more individuals to join the club for enhanced well-being.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS