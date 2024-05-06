Hyderabad: World Laughter Day celebrated at Public Gardens

Hyderabad: The members of ABC Laughter Club celebrated World Laughter Day with fanfare and a walk at Public Gardens on Sunday.

World Laughter Day has been celebrated since 1988 to raise awareness about the benefits of laughter.

During the event, members emphasised that laughter is a powerful antidote to stress, pain, and conflict. It quickly brings the mind and body back into balance, lightens burdens, inspires hope, connects individuals, and keeps them grounded, focused, and alert. They also urged more individuals to join the club for enhanced well-being.