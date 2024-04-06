Hyderabad: Yaum Al-Quds Day marked by pledges to boycott Israeli products

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) Telangana called for boycott of Israeli products across the State. The SIO held demonstrations to raise awareness about the issue and urge consumers to avoid Israeli goods.

A pledge to boycott Israeli products was signed by thousands of people of Telangana. Mohd Faraz Ahmed, State Secretary said that "there are continuous attacks even after the UN resolution for ceasefire, which shows the brutal & arrogant face of Israel. On the event of Yaum al Quds which is observed on the last Friday of Ramzan, SIO Telangana is calling for the boycott of Israeli products which are directly aiding in the genocide of Gaza".

The boycott is a response to the Israeli atrocities in Gaza, SIO Telangana condemns the violation of international law by Israel and expresses solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the boycott is an economical way to apply pressure on Israel and its policies. SIO Telangana urges all citizens of Telangana to join the boycott and stand in solidarity with Palestine, Mohd Faraz Ahmed added.