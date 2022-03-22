Hyderabad: YFLO unveils 20-ft 'Statue of Empowerment & Glory'

Hyderabad: The Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) embarked on a novel initiative by installing a 20-foot iconic structure 'Statue of Empowerment & Glory' at Mindspace Junction, Madhapur, on Monday.

The organisation is celebrating 75 years of Independence and women uniquely by installing 20-foot iconic artwork. The statue of 'Empowerment and Glory' is to celebrate female strength, sacrifice and selflessness. It is a public sculpture; was formally unveiled by Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Mayor, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Vijayalaxmi described the statue as a 'unique piece of art'. She appreciated the YFLO for the initiative. "While the city is recovering from the pandemic, YFLO kept it engaged, motivated with beautiful with creative artwork. Every step taken may be small for an individual woman, but it is a giant fest forward for women at large," she added. "Every woman can achieve great things," she told the gathering.

Pinky Reddy, the president of FLO, said the 'beautiful' statue is going to be another feather in the city's beautiful landscape. "We worked months together to put up this giant size grand artwork dedicated to women of the city and generations to come. It represents the strength of women. It is a unique initiative by YFLO across the chapters in India," she said.

"It denotes women's power, strength and glory and celebrates 75 years of Indian Independence. It is a proud moment for YFLO Hyderabad chapter as it is happening for the very first time by any YFLO chapter," said Deepti Reddy, chairperson, YFLO Hyderabad.

"It is made by renowned artist Avijit Dutta from Kolkata. It will remain forever in the city. The medium used for this art installation is one thousand kg solid iron. About 15 people worked on it for eight months," added Deepthi.

There are so many art installations at various road Junctions in the twin cities. Though all are different and unique, this one is all the more special, different and unique. It is an installation with a unique cause, a purpose—empowerment, women power, strength.