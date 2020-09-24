Hyderabad: Youngster uses face mask to cover his bike number plate

Hyderabad: Innovative ways have been adopted by many riders since the challans started arriving at the doorsteps. Many times, it was seen that the motorists are indulged in tampering their vehicle number plates either by scratching the numbers or by pasting wrong numbers or by removing any one number etc… there is no dearth of such jugaad in Hyderabad.



But, one Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan of First Lancer, Masab Tank went a step ahead and used his face mask to cover the rear number plate of his bike. But, little did he imagine that his jugaad could prove him so costly that he would be booked under a cheating case.

The Panjagutta police on Wednesday booked a cheating case against Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, a degree dropout and an employee of Apollo pharmacy for covering the rear bike number plate with a face mask.

According to police, they got a complaint from the traffic Sub-Inspector, P Ramakrishna wherein he stated that, while doing a routine check he stopped the bike of Sarfaraz and found that the rear number plate of his bike was covered with a face mask in order to avoid penalty. So the SI reported the incident.

After seizing the bike the boy was also questioned and he revealed that he did that only to avoid fine as he already had four pending challans on his bike worth Rs 800 and he did not want another, so he adopted such a technique, said the police.

However, a case under section 420 r/w 511 of IPC has been booked against Sarfaraz and he will be produced before the court, said the police.