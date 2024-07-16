Hyderabad: Youth protest seeking postponement of Group-II, Group-III exams

Hyderabad: The protests by job aspirants and students, demanding postponement of DSC exams and a deferred timetable for Group-II and Group-III exams in Telangana continued on Monday. Unemployed youth and students were detained by police when they tried to march to the Secretariat over their demands. They were also demanding the government to increase Group-II posts. Various groups had given a call for laying siege to the Secretariat to press for their demands. All India Students Federation (AISF) leaders and workers were arrested as they were marching towards the Secretariat to press for their demands on Monday. Demanding the release of the arrears of fee reimbursement and scholarships, AISF had given a call for the ‘Chalo Secretariat’. Police detained Osmania University Student Joint Action Committee leader Rajarao Yadav and others.

A large number of policemen were deployed on roads around the Secretariat. Tight security arrangements were also made at Ashok Nagar and Dilsukhnagar areas, which witnessed protests on Saturday and Sunday night.

The DSC exams for recruitment of teachers in government schools are scheduled from July 18 to August 5 while the Group-II exam is scheduled for August 7 and 8. The aspirants are demanding postponement of the exams citing lack of time for preparation between the exams. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had Sunday appealed to job aspirants and students to end their protest and allow the conduct of DSC exams for the recruitment of 11,000 teachers. He promised that the government would conduct another DSC exam soon to fill another 5,000 to 6,000 posts.