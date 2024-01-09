Hyderabad: Youth threatens girl to accept his love or face call girl tag on social media

Hyderabad: A case has been registered at Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Police Station against a young man who threatened a girl on defaming her as a call girl on social media if she does not accept his love. According to the police report, the 23-year-old girl from Krishnanagar is a private employee. Two years ago, she befriend a man identified as Qayyum from Indiranagar.

In this order, she borrowed some money from him for the needs and later paid it with interest. Since then, he was behind her.

When she refused, Qayyum started harassing her. He has also gone to her house, snatched the phone and destroyed the scooter. On January 4 at 10 pm, he went to the young woman's house and shouted loudly from outside and created nuisance there. The young woman complained to the police. Police have registered a case under various sections and are investigating.