Hyderabadi New Speciality Cockroach, Lizard Biryani

Hyderabad : The love for the biryani in Hyderabad is always on top, and it is the most-ordered dish on online food delivery apps and interestingly every sixth biryani was ordered from Hyderabad. Shockingly, in recent days, several complaints were raised by the customers that they found lizards, and cockroaches in their food which they were having at a restaurant or ordered online.

In a recent such one incident, a customer was very shocked when he spotted a dead a cockroach in the biryani served at a famous buffet restaurant in posh Jubilee Hills area. It shows that not only roadside stalls and small hotels but also some renowned restaurants lack proper hygiene in their kitchens.

The person captured a video of the incident and raised the issue with the restaurant staff and posted online tagging GHMC and other departments.

Following complaints of insects found in food and regarding the quality of food being served at several hotels, restaurants and food centres in the city, officials of Food safety under GHMC initiated field inspections of city eateries to conduct hygiene checks and maintain clean kitchens.

The food officials assured the affected customer and the public that necessary actions would be taken to address the concerning incident.

According to the foodies, although GHMC is making efforts to ensure all restaurants in the city follow hygiene practices, such complaints still surface. It remains to be seen how concerned authorities will address the rising number of complaints reported against restaurants in Hyderabad.

These recent incidents have left biryani lovers in Hyderabad second-guessing their choices. “Why biryani only have lizards all the time? Have to be extra careful while eating my favourite dish now,” posted a user on social media.

In the last few months, it has been observed that foodies found the insects in their food served by the hotels and restaurants. Earlier this month, it was alleged that eight people fell ill after eating biryani cooked with lizards at a Hotel in Rajendranagar. The video was posted by Tharun Reddy. Also, in December, a family from Amberpet found a lizard after they ordered a mini chicken biryani from a restaurant, located at RTC X Roads, and another incident a dead cockroach was found in a fish biryani ordered online from the Koti area.

Whereas in the month of November, over 43 members were admitted in Koranti hospital when they became unwell after eating mandi served in the Mandi hotel located at Purani Haveli.

The Assistant Food Controller of GHMC took cognizance of such issues the officers are inspecting the hotel and restaurants. “Pertaining to the complaint, the Concerned Food Safety Officer inspected the premises and the samples of Biryani and other dishes will be sent to Lab, any violation in the quality of the sample will be dealt with stern action. Meanwhile a report will be submitted based on the inspection,” said the food officer.